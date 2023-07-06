Ahead Of MS Dhoni's 42nd Birthday, Take A Look At 7 Of His Cricket Records

MS Dhoni was born on July 7, 1981. The legendary cricketer represented India in 538 games across formats.

Updated On 06:35 PM IST, 06 Jul 2023

1. Most Matches As Captain

MS Dhoni led India in 332 international games in Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined from 2007-2018. According to ESPNcricinfo, Australian great Ricky Ponting is second on the list with 324 matches.

2. Most Stumpings In Career

MS Dhoni affected 195 stumpings in his 538 match international career.

3. Most runs In An Innings By A Wicketkeeper (ODIs)

MS Dhoni scored 183 runs not out against Sri Lanka in the year 2005. In his blistering knock, he hit 15 fours and 10 sixes in 145 balls.

4. Captains Who Have Kept Wicket

In Test matches, MS Dhoni kept wickets in 60 matches while leading the team. Second on the list is Bangladesh player Mushfiqur Rahim with 28 matches. Dhoni also holds the record in ODIs and T20Is with 200 and 72 matches respectively.

5. Most Matches Played In IPL

The legendary wicket keeper batter has played 250 IPL games. He has represented Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Super Giants from 2008-2023. He is likely to come back and play for one more season.

6. Most Runs In 20th Over In IPL

One of the best finishers the game has ever witnessed, MS Dhoni has scored 715 runs in just the last over of an IPL innings. He has hit 49 fours and 59 sixes at a strike rate of 240.74.

7. Most IPL Titles As Captain

MS Dhoni jointly holds the record for winning the most IPL trophies as a captain. He has led Chennai Super Kings to 5 tournament victories.

