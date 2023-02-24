After MasterCard, Ajay Banga Nominated To Lead World Bank

MasterCard, General Atlantic, and soon World Bank. Indian-origin Ajay Banga adds another feather to his cap.
Former MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga, who led the company for over a decade, has added another feather to his cap after being nominated by U.S. President Joe Biden to lead the World Bank.
While the official selection process may not be completed until early May — Washington’s candidate has traditionally taken the top spot at the World Bank.
Ajay Banga is not the only Indian-origin global business leader. There's a growing list of businessmen with Indian connection who head leading companies around the world.
Chennai-born Sundar Pichai was made the chief executive officer of Google parent Alphabet in 2019. He is an IIT Kharagpur graduate and hold a masters degree from Stanford University.
Hyderabad-born Satya Nadella was made chief executive officer of Microsoft in 2014. He holds two masters degrees from University of Chicago and University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee.
Neal Mohan served as the chief product officer for YouTube from 2015 until he took up the role as chief executive officer. He is a Stanford graduate.
Arvind Krishna joined the American I.T. giant IBM in 1990. He was elevated to chief executive officer in 2020.
Harvard Business School graduate Anjali Sud took the helm at Vimeo as chief executive officer in 2017.
Laxman Narasimhan took over as the chief executive officer of Starbucks in January. He is a graduate of Savitribai Phule Pune University and holds a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania.