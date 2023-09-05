Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here's all you need to know about AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023 match.

Updated On 09:56 AM IST, 05 Sep 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in the 6th match of the Asia Cup 2023. Afghanistan have to win this match by a huge margin if they want to progress to the Super Four.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Date

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Group B Asia Cup match will be played on Tuesday, September 5.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Time

The AFG vs SL match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Venue

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is the venue for today's Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming

The AFG vs SL match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the match.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 10, Won By Sri Lanka: 6, Won By Afghanistan: 3, No Result: 1

Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohamed Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dimuth Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 4

10 Places To Visit In September In India

10 Most Popular Cocktails Around The Globe, As Per TasteAtlas
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe