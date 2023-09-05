Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here's all you need to know about AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023 match.
Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in the 6th match of the Asia Cup 2023. Afghanistan have to win this match by a huge margin if they want to progress to the Super Four.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Group B Asia Cup match will be played on Tuesday, September 5.
The AFG vs SL match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.
Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium is the venue for today's Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match.
The AFG vs SL match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the match.
Matches Played: 10, Won By Sri Lanka: 6, Won By Afghanistan: 3, No Result: 1
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohamed Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dimuth Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.