Aeroflex Industries IPO Allotment Will Be Out Soon: How To Check Allotment Status?

Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Aeroflex Industries IPO.
The IPO of Aeroflex Industries Ltd. had garnered significant attention from investors making it the third most subscribed IPO of 2023 after Ideaforge Technology and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. Hence, Investors would be keen to know if they have secured their alloted shares.
Visit the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
Select the IPO name 'Aeroflex Industries Limited' from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Provide the relevant details of the selected mode.
Click on the "Search" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Visit the official BSE website at www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Aeroflex Industries Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
The shares of Aeroflex Industries will be listed on the stock exchanges on Thursday, August 31. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.