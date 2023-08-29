Aeroflex Industries IPO Allotment Will Be Out Soon: How To Check Allotment Status?

Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of Aeroflex Industries IPO.

Updated On 11:03 AM IST, 29 Aug 2023

The IPO of Aeroflex Industries Ltd. had garnered significant attention from investors making it the third most subscribed IPO of 2023 after Ideaforge Technology and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. Hence, Investors would be keen to know if they have secured their alloted shares.

Steps To Check Aeroflex IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website

Visit the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Select the IPO name 'Aeroflex Industries Limited' from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).

Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

Provide the relevant details of the selected mode.

Click on the "Search" button.

View your allotment details.

Download/print the allotment status for your records.

How To Check Aeroflex IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the official BSE website at www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select the issue type as 'Equity'.

Choose "Aeroflex Industries Limited" from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the 'Captcha'.

Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

Download/print the allotment status for your records.

 Aeroflex IPO Listing Date

The shares of Aeroflex Industries will be listed on the stock exchanges on Thursday, August 31. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

More Stories

Top 10 Best International Airlines 2023

Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Phones Expected In September 2023

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 28
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe