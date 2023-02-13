Aero India 2023: Prime Minister Modi Kicks Off Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka, Bengaluru.
Aero India is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition. Its 14th edition is being held in Bengaluru, and the five-day event will conclude on Feb. 17.
As many as 27 foreign original equipment manufacturers and 115 Indian companies are participating in the event.
The event will likely see over 251 memorandums of understanding between domestic and foreign collaborators spanning transfers of technology, orders, and investments.
The Aero India 2023 event is expected to attract investment commitments worth over Rs 75,000 crore.
Indian manufacturers will also showcase drone and anti-drone products, as well as space and futuristic technologies like AI, quantum communication in defence, robotics, autonomous systems, and 5G.
The star attraction at this event will be the indigenous Tejas Mk1 light combat aircraft. It is the most advanced version of the LCA Tejas.
India was the world's third largest defence spender at $76.6 billion in the year ended March 2022. The country aims to develop a Rs 1.75 lakh crore aerospace and defence sector by 2025, including Rs 35,000 crore in exports.