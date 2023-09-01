Aditya L1 Mission: Launch Date, Time, Place, Live Streaming And More

Here's all you need to know about the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun.

Updated On 01:10 PM IST, 31 Aug 2023

Giving an update on its Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun, ISRO said on Wednesday the launch rehearsal and the rocket's internal checks have been completed.

Aditya L1 Mission: Launch Date

The mission is scheduled to be launched on Saturday, September.

Aditya L1 Mission: Launch Time

The Aditya L1 mission launch is scheduled to take place at 11:50 AM.

Aditya L1 Mission: Launch Venue

The Aditya L1 mission will be launched from the Sriharikota spaceport.

Aditya L1 Launch: Live Streaming

The launch of Aditya L1 will be broadcast live on DD News. ISRO will live stream the launch on its website and YouTube channel.

Aditya L1 Mission: Science Objectives 

The major science objectives of Aditya-L1 mission are:

  • Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.

  • Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares

  • Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.

  • Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

  • Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density.

  • Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs.

  • Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.

  • Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona .

  • Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind .

