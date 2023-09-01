Aditya L1 Mission: Launch Date, Time, Place, Live Streaming And More

Here's all you need to know about the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun.
Giving an update on its Aditya-L1 mission to study the Sun, ISRO said on Wednesday the launch rehearsal and the rocket's internal checks have been completed.
The mission is scheduled to be launched on Saturday, September.
The Aditya L1 mission launch is scheduled to take place at 11:50 AM.
The Aditya L1 mission will be launched from the Sriharikota spaceport.
The launch of Aditya L1 will be broadcast live on DD News. ISRO will live stream the launch on its website and YouTube channel.
The major science objectives of Aditya-L1 mission are:
Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.
Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares
Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.
Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.
Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density.
Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs.
Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.
Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona .
Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind .