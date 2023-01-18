Adani Plans To Deploy Asia’s First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Adani Enterprises plans to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck for mining logistics and transportation.
Billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company plans to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck for mining logistics and transportation along with Ashok Leyland and Canada’s Ballard Power Systems.
This collaboration marks Asia’s first planned hydrogen-powered mining truck. The demonstration project will be led by AEL.
The truck will weigh 55 tonnes, have three hydrogen tanks, have a 200-kilometre working range, and be powered by Ballard’s 120 kW PEM fuel cell technology.
The plan for a fuel cell electric truck ties in with the Adani Group’s objective to build an ecosystem of green energy.
The conglomerate has announced plans to invest more than $50 billion over next 10 years in green hydrogen and associated ecosystems.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.