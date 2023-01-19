Adani Enterprises FPO: All You Need To Know

Adani Enterprises is launching India's biggest FPO yet.

Updated On 19 Jan 2023

Price Of Adani FPO

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has pegged the floor price of its Rs 20,000-crore offer at Rs 3,112 per share. The cap price for India's biggest such issue is Rs 3,276 apiece.

Discount On FPO

Adani Group is offering a discount of Rs 64 per share to retail buyers. The minimum bid lot for the follow-on public offering will be four equity shares.

Payment Of Offer Price

The Gautam Adani-led firm said bidders will have to pay half of the offer price upfront, while the balance amount will have to be paid on one or more subsequent calls.

Key Dates

The FPO, which is also India's largest yet, opens for anchor investors on Jan. 25. Retail buyers can bid for the issue from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31.

Plans For FPO Proceeds

Adani Group will use the proceeds to repay debt, invest in airport and green energy projects, and for general corporate purposes.

Reason For Choosing FPO

Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh said the company wants to bring in new shareholders, and facilitate emergence of its infrastructure and energy companies.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

