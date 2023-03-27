A Recap Of Today's Top Business And Markets News—March 27

HDFC To Raise Rs 57,000 Crore Via Bonds

The board of directors also increased the overall borrowing powers of HDFC to Rs 6.5 lakh crore from Rs 6 lakh crore.

Indian Banks to Gain $36 Billion in Deposits as Funds Get Taxed

Scrapped tax incentives for some debt mutual funds have paved the way for banks to garner as much as $36 billion in deposits.

Borrowers Must Be Heard Before Accounts Are Classified As Fraud, Says Supreme Court

The apex court emphasised the importance of the principles of natural justice while classifying an account as fraudulent by banks.

Five Stocks That Doubled Investor Wealth In The Past One Year

Mazagon Dock, UCO Bank, and Varun Beverages are among the stocks that gave more than 100% returns in the past one year.

Crompton-Butterfly Merger Plan: What And Why Of It

Part of the cost synergies will be reinvested in marketing, product innovation, etc., according to Crompton's management.

Credit Card Spends And Issuances Dipped In February

Overall credit card spending stood at Rs 1.19 lakh crore in February, accounting for both online and physical transactions.

India's January-March Housing Sales At Decade High

The sales figure in the January-March period rose 14% year-on-year to 1,13,770 units.

Before Or After: Ensuring Competition In Digital Markets

The CDCL has been asked to draft the Digital Competition Act within three months. which is either very efficient or very hasty.

