A Recap Of Today's Top Business And Markets News—March 27

The board of directors also increased the overall borrowing powers of HDFC to Rs 6.5 lakh crore from Rs 6 lakh crore.
Scrapped tax incentives for some debt mutual funds have paved the way for banks to garner as much as $36 billion in deposits.
The apex court emphasised the importance of the principles of natural justice while classifying an account as fraudulent by banks.
Mazagon Dock, UCO Bank, and Varun Beverages are among the stocks that gave more than 100% returns in the past one year.
Part of the cost synergies will be reinvested in marketing, product innovation, etc., according to Crompton's management.
Overall credit card spending stood at Rs 1.19 lakh crore in February, accounting for both online and physical transactions.
The sales figure in the January-March period rose 14% year-on-year to 1,13,770 units.
The CDCL has been asked to draft the Digital Competition Act within three months. which is either very efficient or very hasty.