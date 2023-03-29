A Recap Of Today's Top Business And Markets News: March 29

Updated On 6:26 PM IST

Google Loses Appeal Against Competition Regulator

Pre-installation of entire Google Mobile System suite amounts to an abuse of dominant position, says NCLAT.

Social Media Is Lying To You. UPI Payments Are Still Completely Free

Speculation on social media about the nature of charges on UPI transaction have forced the NPCI to clarify.

Here's How TDS On Online Gaming Winnings Will Impact Platforms

The compliance challenge for online gaming operators has gone a level higher.

Lok Sabha Passes Competition Amendment Bill: Here Are The Top Changes

The bill was brought up in the lower house of Parliament in August last year.

Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank Settle Insolvency Dispute

The NCLAT was informed that IndusInd Bank will take back its objections to Zee-Sony merger.

Investors Should Focus On 'Dividend Kings' In Low Earnings Growth Markets

Dividend as a strategy should outperform and be a key area for investors, says Nomura.

Average Increments To Drop To 9.1% In 2023: Deloitte India Study

Will Users be charged for UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 starting April 1, 2023?

Apple Pay Later Launched: Everything You Need To Know
