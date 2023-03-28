A Recap Of Today's Top Business And Markets News: March 28

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
UPI payments via prepaid cards or wallets will carry interchange fee of 1.1% from April 1.
PAN cards which are not linked with Aadhaar within the new deadline will become inoperative.
Airfares remain elevated in contrast with Indian aviation's legacy of being a price-sensitive market.
EPF is a retirement savings instrument used by over five crore subscribers in the country.
The company has invested around Rs 100 crore in the first phase towards setting up the facility.
More opportunities await for entry-level and mid-level employees, according to TeamLease Services.
The commission to be paid must be decided by the board of the insurer and must conform to the expenses of management limit.