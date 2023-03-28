A Recap Of Today's Top Business And Markets News: March 28

UPI Payments Via Prepaid Instruments To Carry Interchange Fee

UPI payments via prepaid cards or wallets will carry interchange fee of 1.1% from April 1.

Deadline To Link PAN-Aadhaar Extended To June 30

PAN cards which are not linked with Aadhaar within the new deadline will become inoperative.

Sticky High Airfares Do Not Herald End Of Cheap Air Travel

Airfares remain elevated in contrast with Indian aviation's legacy of being a price-sensitive market.

EPFO Fixes 8.15% Interest Rate On EPF For 2022-23

EPF is a retirement savings instrument used by over five crore subscribers in the country.

LG Electronics Begins Production Of AC Compressors At Noida Plant

The company has invested around Rs 100 crore in the first phase towards setting up the facility.

Hiring Intent For Non-White Collar Jobs Surges: TeamLease

More opportunities await for entry-level and mid-level employees, according to TeamLease Services.

IRDAI Removes Individual Caps For Allowable Commission

The commission to be paid must be decided by the board of the insurer and must conform to the expenses of management limit.

