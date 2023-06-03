A Look At India's Record vs Australia in Knock-Out Matches Ahead Of WTC Final

India will take on Australia in ICC WTC Final 2023 starting June 7 at The Oval.
India and Australia will play against each other in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 starting from June 7. Ahead of the mega clash, cricket.com shared a tweet showing Team India's record against Australia in knock-out matches in tournaments featuring 5+ teams. Take a look:
Australia defeated India by 95 runs in the semi-final match of the ICC World Cup 2015. Team India was bowled out for 233 while chasing a target of 329 by Australia.
India defeated Australia in the quarter-final of the ICC World Cup 2011 by 5 wickets. Yuvraj Singh was given the Player of the Match award for his match winning knock of 57 runs while chasing a target of 261. He also picked up 2 wickets.
India won the second semi final of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 by 15 runs against Australia. India won the match by 15 runs after they defended a target of 189. Yuvraj Singh was the Player of the Match for his unforgettable knock of 70 runs in 30 deliveries.
In a one-sided match, Australia defeated India in the final of the 2003 ODI World Cup by 125 runs. Australia scored a mammoth 359 for the loss of just 2 wickets and then bowled out India for 234 runs inside 40 overs.
In the ICC Knockout Trophy's 1st quarter-final, India defeated Australia by 20 runs. Once again, it was a young Yuvraj Singh who performed against his favourite opponent in a crucial match.
In the 3rd quarter-final of the Wills International Cup, India outplayed the Aussies and won the match by 44 runs. Sachin Tendulkar won the Player of the Match award for scoring 141 runs and picking up 4 wickets.
India defeated Australia by 7 wickets in the first semi final of the tournament held in UAE. Ajay Jadeja was the Player of the Match for scoring 87 in 106 runs as India chased down 245 with 26 balls remaining.