9 Wettest Places In India On 3rd July

As per Skymet, these are the cities that received the highest rainfall in India on July 3, 2023
The city in Karnataka recorded the highest rainfall today of 114 mm making it one of the wettest places in India today.
This place in Goa is the 2nd wettest place today as the city recorded the highest rainfall of 104 mm.
Another place in the south region that recorded the highest rainfall today of 100 mm was Madurai, making it the 3rd wettest city.
Another city in Karnataka that recorded the highest rainfall of 78 mm was Honnavar, making it the 4th wettest city in the South region.
Karwar in Karnataka is also experiencing one of its wettest day with a rainfall of 76 mm, making it the 5th wettest city in India.
This place in Goa was 6th in the list with rainfall of 59 mm, making it the 6th wettest place in India today.
This city in Meghalaya is experiencing another day with the highest rainfall of 57 mm, making it the 7th wettest place in India today.
This place in West Bengal is facing one of the highest rainfall today with 56 mm, making it the 8th wettest place in India today.
This city in Kerala is experiencing one of the wettest day with the highest rainfall of 55 mm, making it the 9th wettest place in India today.