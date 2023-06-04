9 Deadliest Train Crashes In India

The latest train tragedy struck when Coromandel express derailed and crashed into a goods train.

1. Odisha Train Tragedy

June 2, 2023 - The train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the three trains in which at least 288 people have been killed and more than 1000 injured, is one of the deadliest such accidents since independence.

2. Bihar Train Tragedy

June 6, 1981 - India recorded its worst train accident that occurred in Bihar. A train fell into the Bagmati river while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people

3. Firozabad Rail Disaster

August 20, 1995 - Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The official death toll was around 305.

4. Gaisal Train Disaster

August 2, 1999 - The Gaisal train disaster occurred when Brahmaputra Mail crashed into the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in North Frontier Railway's Katihar division, killing more than 285 people and injuring over 300.

5. Khanna Rail Disaster

November 26, 1998 - Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of Frontier Golden Temple Mail in Punjab's Khanna, killing 212 people.

6. Pukhrayan train derailment

November 20, 2016 - The derailment occurred when 14 coaches of Indore-Rajendra Nagar Express derailed at Pukhrayan, approximately 60 km from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, killing 152 people and injuring 260.

7. Jnaneswari Express derailment

May 28, 2010 - The Mumbai-bound train derailed near Jhargram in West Bengal and was then hit by an oncoming goods train, killing 148 passengers.

8. Rafiganj Rail Disaster

September 9, 2002 - The Rafiganj train wreck occurred when Howrah Rajdhani Express derailed over a bridge on the Dhave river in Bihar's Rafiganj, killing more than 140 people. Terrorist sabotage was blamed for the incident.

9. Rameswaram cyclone Disaster

December 23, 1964 - The Pamban-Dhanuskodi passenger train was washed away by the Rameswaram cyclone, killing over 126 passengers on board.

