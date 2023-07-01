9 Scenic Places To Visit In July In India

From hill stations - to city of lakes - to the breathtaking mountainous locations, here are some amazing places to travel in July.
Some of the hottest attractions of this stunning hill station in Himachal Pradesh are
St. John in the Wilderness Church, The Tibet Museum, Tsuglagkhang Complex Dalai Lama Temple, Namgyal Monastery and HPCA stadium
Some of the hottest attractions of this Union Territory which is also known as 'Little Tibet' are
Zanskar Valley, Pangong Lake, Leh Palace, Magnetic Hill, Khardung La Pass and Tso Moriri Lake
Some of the hottest attractions of this 'City Of Lakes' in Rajasthan are
City Palace, Lake Pichola, Ambrai Ghat, Taj Lake Palace and Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace
Some of the hottest attractions of the 'Scotland of India' nested in Karnataka are
Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Iruppu Falls, Raja's Seat, Coorg, Dubare Elephant Bathing Spot and Namdroling Monastery Golden Temple
Some of the hottest attractions of this hill station nested in Maharashtra are
Table Land, Harrisons Folly, Mapro Garden, Pratapgad Fort, Kates Point and Elphinstone Point
Some of the hottest attractions of this hill station in Rajasthan are
Nakki Lake, Delwara Temple, Honeymoon Point, Brahmakumaris Peace Park and Guru Shikhar
Some of the hottest attractions of this hill station in Tamil Nadu are
Government Rose Garden, Pykara Waterfalls, Government Botanical Garden, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Doddabetta Peak
Some of the hottest attractions of this hill station in Uttarakhand are
Lal Tibba Scenic Point, George Everest House, Kempty falls, Gun Hill Point, Mussoorie Lake and Company Garden
Some of the hottest attractions of this hill station in Himachal Pradesh are
Dainkund Peak, St. John's Church, Beeji's Park, Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary, Panchpula Waterfall