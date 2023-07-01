9 Scenic Places To Visit In July In India

From hill stations - to city of lakes - to the breathtaking mountainous locations, here are some amazing places to travel in July.

1. Dharamsala

Some of the hottest attractions of this stunning hill station in Himachal Pradesh are

St. John in the Wilderness Church, The Tibet Museum, Tsuglagkhang Complex Dalai Lama Temple, Namgyal Monastery and HPCA stadium

2. Ladakh

Some of the hottest attractions of this Union Territory which is also known as 'Little Tibet' are

Zanskar Valley, Pangong Lake, Leh Palace, Magnetic Hill, Khardung La Pass and Tso Moriri Lake

3. Udaipur

Some of the hottest attractions of this 'City Of Lakes' in Rajasthan are

City Palace, Lake Pichola, Ambrai Ghat, Taj Lake Palace and Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace

4. Coorg

Some of the hottest attractions of the 'Scotland of India' nested in Karnataka are

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Iruppu Falls, Raja's Seat, Coorg, Dubare Elephant Bathing Spot and Namdroling Monastery Golden Temple

5. Panchgani

Some of the hottest attractions of this hill station nested in Maharashtra are

Table Land, Harrisons Folly, Mapro Garden, Pratapgad Fort, Kates Point and Elphinstone Point

6. Mount Abu

Some of the hottest attractions of this hill station in Rajasthan are

Nakki Lake, Delwara Temple, Honeymoon Point, Brahmakumaris Peace Park and Guru Shikhar

7. Ooty

Some of the hottest attractions of this hill station in Tamil Nadu are

Government Rose Garden, Pykara Waterfalls, Government Botanical Garden, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and Doddabetta Peak

8. Mussoorie

Some of the hottest attractions of this hill station in Uttarakhand are

Lal Tibba Scenic Point, George Everest House, Kempty falls, Gun Hill Point, Mussoorie Lake and Company Garden

9. Dalhousie

Some of the hottest attractions of this hill station in Himachal Pradesh are

Dainkund Peak, St. John's Church, Beeji's Park, Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary, Panchpula Waterfall

