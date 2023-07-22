8 Smartphones With 8GB RAM To Buy Under Rs 20,000

Here's a list of eight smartphones with 8GB RAM that offer excellent performance and a wide range of features.

Updated On 09:03 PM IST, 22 Jul 2023

In the rapidly evolving smartphone market, budget-friendly options with impressive specifications are in high demand. Here's a list of eight smartphones with 8GB RAM that offer excellent performance and a wide range of features for your daily use.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Price: Starting at Rs 19,999

Availability: Amazon India

Key Features: 6.72-inch display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery, OxygenOS based on Android 13.

2. MOTOROLA G62 5G

Price: Starting at Rs 16,499

Availability: Flipkart

Key Features: 6.5-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 50MP triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

3. vivo T2x 5G

Price: Starting at Rs 15,999.00

Availability: Flipkart

Key Features: 6.58-inch Full HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6000 processor, 50MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Price: Starting at ₹16,999

Availability: Amazon India

Key Features: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 108MP main camera, 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, Android 12 with One UI 4.1.

5. realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Price: Starting at Rs 18,999

Availability: Amazon India

Key Features: MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor, 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 64MP triple rear camera

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G

Price: Starting at Rs 19,999

Availability: mi.com

Key Features: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP AI triple rear camera

7. OPPO A78 5G

Price: Rs 18,999

Availability: Amazon India

Key Features: 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP main rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera, 5000mAh battery, Android 13.

8. Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Price: Starting at Rs 15,999

Availability: Flipkart

Key Features: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, 50MP triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

