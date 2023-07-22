8 Smartphones With 8GB RAM To Buy Under Rs 20,000

Here's a list of eight smartphones with 8GB RAM that offer excellent performance and a wide range of features.
In the rapidly evolving smartphone market, budget-friendly options with impressive specifications are in high demand. Here's a list of eight smartphones with 8GB RAM that offer excellent performance and a wide range of features for your daily use.
Price: Starting at Rs 19,999
Availability: Amazon India
Key Features: 6.72-inch display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery, OxygenOS based on Android 13.
Price: Starting at Rs 16,499
Availability: Flipkart
Key Features: 6.5-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 50MP triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.
Price: Starting at Rs 15,999.00
Availability: Flipkart
Key Features: 6.58-inch Full HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6000 processor, 50MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.
Price: Starting at ₹16,999
Availability: Amazon India
Key Features: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 108MP main camera, 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, Android 12 with One UI 4.1.
Price: Starting at Rs 18,999
Availability: Amazon India
Key Features: MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor, 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 64MP triple rear camera
Price: Starting at Rs 19,999
Availability: mi.com
Key Features: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor, 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP AI triple rear camera
Price: Rs 18,999
Availability: Amazon India
Key Features: 6.56-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP main rear camera, 8MP front-facing camera, 5000mAh battery, Android 13.
Price: Starting at Rs 15,999
Availability: Flipkart
Key Features: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, 50MP triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.