8 Smartphones Launched So Far In July 2023 In India

In July 2023, many new smartphones have been launched in India. From budget-friendly options to high-end models, these phones cater to different user preferences and needs. Take a look

1. Nothing Phone (2)

Starting Price: Rs 44,999

Available on Flipkart

Key Features: 17.02 cm (6.7 inches) Full HD+ Display, 50 MP(OIS) +50MP | 32MP Front Camera, 4700 mAh Lithium ion Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, LTPO AMOLED (1 Hz - 120 Hz)

2. Realme Narzo 60 5G

Starting Price: Rs 17,999

Available on Realme website and Amazon

Key Features: 90Hz Super AMOLED Display, 64MP Street Photography Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Chipset, 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, Up to 256GB ROM

3. OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Starting Price: Rs 33,999

Available on Amazon and OnePlus Website

Key Features: 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, 50MP main camera, 5000mAh battery.

4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

Starting Price: 26,999

Will be Available soon on Amazon and OnePlus website

Key Features: 80W SUPERVOOC + 5,000 mAh Battery, 50 MP Sony IMX890 Camera System, 17.02cm 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 782G Chipset

5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro

Starting Price: Rs 34,999

Available on Amazon

Key Features: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor, 5000mAh Typ battery

Camera: Rear: 50MP (Clarity) + 8 MP (Wide-Angle) + 2MP (Macro) | Front: 16MP

6. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Starting Price: Rs 89,999

Available on Amazon and Motorola website

Key Features: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Main display: 6.9"" FHD+ pOLED display External display, 3.6"" pOLED display

7. Motorola Razr 40

Starting Price: Rs 59,999

Available on Amazon and Motorola website

Key Features: Android 13 operating system, 256GB Internal storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor

8. Vivo Y27

Starting Price: Rs 14,999

Available on Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo's website

Key Features: 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM, 16.87 cm (6.64 inch) Full HD+ Display, 50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, Helio G85 Processor

