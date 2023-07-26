8 Smartphones Launched So Far In July 2023 In India

From Nothing Phone (2) to OnePlus Nord 3 5G, these 8 smartphones made their debut this month in India.
In July 2023, many new smartphones have been launched in India. From budget-friendly options to high-end models, these phones cater to different user preferences and needs. Take a look
Starting Price: Rs 44,999
Available on Flipkart
Key Features: 17.02 cm (6.7 inches) Full HD+ Display, 50 MP(OIS) +50MP | 32MP Front Camera, 4700 mAh Lithium ion Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, LTPO AMOLED (1 Hz - 120 Hz)
Starting Price: Rs 17,999
Available on Realme website and Amazon
Key Features: 90Hz Super AMOLED Display, 64MP Street Photography Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Chipset, 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, Up to 256GB ROM
Starting Price: Rs 33,999
Available on Amazon and OnePlus Website
Key Features: 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, 50MP main camera, 5000mAh battery.
Starting Price: 26,999
Will be Available soon on Amazon and OnePlus website
Key Features: 80W SUPERVOOC + 5,000 mAh Battery, 50 MP Sony IMX890 Camera System, 17.02cm 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 782G Chipset
Starting Price: Rs 34,999
Available on Amazon
Key Features: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor, 5000mAh Typ battery
Camera: Rear: 50MP (Clarity) + 8 MP (Wide-Angle) + 2MP (Macro) | Front: 16MP
Starting Price: Rs 89,999
Available on Amazon and Motorola website
Key Features: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Main display: 6.9"" FHD+ pOLED display External display, 3.6"" pOLED display
Starting Price: Rs 59,999
Available on Amazon and Motorola website
Key Features: Android 13 operating system, 256GB Internal storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor
Starting Price: Rs 14,999
Available on Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo's website
Key Features: 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM, 16.87 cm (6.64 inch) Full HD+ Display, 50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, Helio G85 Processor