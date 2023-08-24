8 Places To Visit Near Mumbai This Monsoon

Check out our list of places to visit during this season, including Lonavala, Bhandardara, and Igatpuri.
The months of August & September are one of those where many people look forward to visiting lush greeneries, waterfalls and trekking locations in and around Mumbai. Here are a few of them where you can plan your weekends.
image credits: @Ananth_IRAS X/Twitter
Places in Lonavala to visit in Monsoon - Pawna Lake, Bhushi Dam, Rajmachi, Tikona, Tungarli Lake, Tiger's Leap, Lion's Point, Visapur Fort.
image credits: @naikmiran X/Twitter
Places in Bhandardara to visit in Monsoon - Randha Falls, Ratanwadi, Umbrella Waterfall, Lake Arthur, Wilson Dam.
image credits: @maha_tourism X/Twitter
Places to visit in Igatpuri during monsoon - Vaitarna Dam, Vihigao Waterfall, Tringalwadi Fort, Bhavali Dam, Sandhan Valley.
image credits: @Shiv_Mogal X/Twitter
Places to visit in Alibaug during monsoon - Kolaba Fort, Nagaon Beach, Awas Beach, Hirakot Lake.
image credits: @desi_thug1 X/Twitter, Kolaba Fort
Places to visit in Malshej Ghat during monsoon - Malshej Falls, Harishchandragad Fort, Pimpalgaon Joga Dam, Konkan Kada, Ajoba Hill Fort.
image credit: @Ektashah27 X/Twitter
Places to visit in Matheran during monsoon - Dodhani Waterfalls, Charlotte Lake, Porcupine Point, Louisa Point, Chanderi Caves.
image credit: @trainwalebhaiya X/Twitter
Places to visit in Mahabaleshwar during monsoon - Arthur's Seat, Lodwick Point, Lingmala Falls, Elephant’s Head Point, Savitri Point, Venna Lake.
image credit: @chiru_nature X/Twitter
Kolad is a famous destination for water-adventure activities like white water rafting. Trekking is another such adventure activity for which Kolad is well known for.
image credit: @maha_tourism X/twitter