8 Expensive Smartphones To Buy In India

From Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, here are the options:

Updated On 07:11 PM IST, 04 Sep 2023

Looking to buy the best phone available in the market and budget is not a problem, then here are 8 of the most expensive smartphones available in the Indian market that offer best features and luxurious looks:

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Price: Rs 1,84,999 (1TB ｜12GB)

Available on Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart

2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Price: Rs 1,69,900 (512 GB)

Available on Amazon, Flipkart and Apple.com

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Price: Rs 1,54,999 (1TB｜12GB)

Available on Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart

4. Vivo X90 Pro

Price: Rs 84,999

Available on Flipkart and Vivo's official website.

5. OPPO Find N2 Flip

Price: Rs 89,999

Available on Flipkart and Oppo.com

6. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Price: Rs 89,999

Available on Motorola.in and Amazon

7. Xiaomi 13 Pro

Price: Rs 79,999

Available on Mi.com, Flipkart and Amazon

8. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Price: Rs 71,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

Available on Amazon and Oneplus.in

