8 Cheapest Available Smartphones In India Under Rs 10,000

From Moto G14 to Samsung Galaxy F04, here are the mobile phones you can choose from.

Updated On 05:19 PM IST, 22 Sep 2023

Looking for an affordable smartphone in India? Check out these 12 budget-friendly options, all under Rs 10,000. These latest android phones are packed with features to fit your pocket and needs.

1. Realme Narzo N53

Starting Price: Rs 8,999

Available online on Flipkart, Amazon and Realme's website.

2. Samsung Galaxy M04

Starting Price: Rs 7,199

Available online on Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung's website.

3. Redmi 12

Starting Price: Rs 9,999

Available online on Flipkart and mi.com.

4. Infinix Hot 12 Play

Starting Price: Rs 8,999

Available online on Flipkart.

5. Redmi 12C

Starting Price: Rs 8,499

Available online on Flipkart, Amazon and mi.com.

6. Moto G14

Starting Price: Rs 9,999

Available online on Flipkart and Motorola.com

Photo Credit: Motorola Website

7. Realme C51

Starting Price: Rs 8,999

Available on Flipkart and Realme's website

Photo Credit: Realme Website

8. POCO C51

Starting Price: Rs. 6,499

Available online on Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Poco Website

