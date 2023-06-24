6 Best Waterfalls Near Mumbai To Visit This Monsoon

These waterfalls come to life especially during the midst of the Monsoon season.
Monsoon has finally arrived in Mumbai and its neighborhood areas. This means its the perfect time to pack your bags and head to these nearest waterfalls and embrace nature's beauty.
Situated around 25 km from Mumbai in Navi Mumbai, the Pandavkada waterfall is a major attraction during monsoon due to its close proximity from Mumbai.
How To Reach By Train: Take the CST-Panvel local train and get down at Kharghar railway station.
Situated around 65 km from Mumbai, the Bhivpuri Waterfalls is a famous waterfall destination during monsoon.
How To Reach By Train: Take the CST-Karjat local train and get down at Bhivpuri railway station.
Situated around 63 km from Mumbai, the Bhagirath Falls is known for its enchanting waterfalls.
How To Reach By Train: Take the CST-Karjat local train and get down at Vangani railway station.
Situated around 60 km from Mumbai, the Chinchoti waterfall is a step waterfall located in the lush green jungle area.
How To Reach By Train: Take the Churchgate-Virar local train and get down at Naigaon or Vasai railway station.
Situated around 25 km from Mumbai, the Yeoor waterfall is located among the lush green Yeoor hills.
How To Reach By Train: Take the CST-Thane/Kalyan local train and get down at Thane railway station.
Situated around 80 km from Mumbai, the Kune Falls is a stunning waterfall in the Sahayadri mountain range.
How To Reach By Train: Take the CST-Pune Express train and get down at Khandala or Lonavala railway station.
Disclaimer: Venturing near some of these waterfalls can be dangerous. Pay attention to warning signs and rules posted near waterfalls to ensure your well-being.