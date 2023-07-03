7 Web Series And Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video In July 2023

Amazon has announced a mega line-up of highly anticipated original series and popular movies across multiple languages for July.

Updated On 05:26 PM IST, 03 Jul 2023

1. Adhura

Amazon Prime Video's first ever Hindi horror series will premiere on July 7.

2. Sweet Kaaram Coffee

This family drama will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on July 6.

3. Hostel Days

Hostel Days, a Telugu adaptation of the hit Young Adult comedy-drama series will release on July 13.

4. Jack Ryan

The first two episodes of the final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan started streaming on June 30. Episodes 3 and 4 will drop on July 7, episodes 5 and 6 will premiere on July 14.

5. Bawaal

As per reports, the trailer of this movie starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be launched on July 8. The movie is likely to release in the last week of July.

6. Babylon

Released in theatres in 2022, this movie will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 5 onwards.

7. The Summer I Turned Pretty

The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty releases on July 14.

