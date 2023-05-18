7 Unique Museums In India

On event of International Museums Day, lets explore some unique museums in India.
On the event of International Museum Day which is celebrated every year on May 18 to raise awareness about the importance of museums and their role in society, lets take a look at some museums in India with quirky, unique collections from dolls to manuscripts on witchcraft.
This museum in New Delhi houses over 6,000 dolls from 85 countries. The museum is set up by renowned cartoonist K Shankar Pillai and operates under the Children’s Book Trust.
Founded in 1992 by Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, this unique museum in New Delhi is dedicated to the history of toilets and sanitisation. The exhibits here chronologically display the development of the toilet system over the last five thousand years.
This museum in Assam’s Mayong showcases manuscripts and relics on black magic and witchcraft, handmade dolls, bizarre local artefacts, skulls, and other tools used in various rituals.
Located in Bangalore’s National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), this museum was established to promote neurobiology research. Over 300 specimens of the human brain are displayed here in jars.
Opened for visitors in 1977, this museum in New Delhi has over 100 exhibits of the Indian Railways. These include static and working models, signalling equipment, antique furniture, coaches, historical photographs, literature about the railways, etc.
This museum in Ahmedabad is entirely dedicated to kites. This space, founded in 1985 by kite enthusiast Bhanu Shah, is the first of its kind in India and houses a large collection of rare kites.
Housed in Hyderabad, this handmade car museum showcases vintage cars. This unconventional car museum is the first of its kind in the country, and the collection here includes cars made from laptops, footballs, cricket bats, etc.