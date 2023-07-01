7 Tips To Protect Your Laptop During Monsoon Season

If you fail to take early precautions, you will have to spend a decent amount to get the device repaired.
With the onset of Monsoon, office goers will have to be extra cautious if they are carrying their laptops to their work place every day. A laptop damaged due to rain will result in data loss as well as financial loss. Here are a few tips to keep your laptop safe in monsoon.
1. Do not keep your laptop bag in a damp area.
2. Always use a waterproof carrying case to transport the laptop from one location to another. Additionally, use zip locks to add an extra layer of protection to your electronic devices.
3. Avoid placing your laptop near a window in your office, room, home or vehicle.
4. Ensure that your laptop charger and the electrical socket is dry while charging your device. It is advisible to avoid charging laptops in public places.
5. If your laptop does get wet, do not charge it or switch it on. Also, do not attempt to repair a damaged laptop yourself unless you know how to do it.
6. Avoid using your laptop bag or laptop as protection for yourself from rains.
7. Protect your screen with a water-resistant cover if possible.