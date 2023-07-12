7 Things To Do In Mumbai This Monsoon

Mumbaikars have a 'love-hate' relationship with the rainy season.
Despite cribbing about waterlogging, traffic and other problems they face during monsoons, citizens of Mumbai love the rainy season. This season is the best time to visit some of the most famous places in the city. Take a look:
This iconic waterfront promenade is especially beautiful during the monsoon, when the rains create a misty haze and the streets are less crowded.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a major tourist attraction in Mumbai. The small island is dotted with numerous ancient archaeological remains that are the sole testimonies to its rich cultural past.
Image Source: UNESCO
Mumbai is a melting pot of cultures, and its cuisine reflects this diversity. Be sure to try some of the city's signature dishes, such as vada pav, pani puri, bhel puri, or more during the rainy season.
This Buddhist heritage site in Mumbai is situated in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Plan a one-day trip to this amazing place.
When its not raining heavily, places like Juhu Beach, Girgaon Chowpatty, Aksa Beach among others are perfect to hang-out with your friends and family.
Take a long walk with a view of the Arabian Sea at Carter Road or Bandstand in Bandra.
There's nothing quite like sitting in a doorway or on a balcony and watching the raindrops fall. It's a great way to de-stress and soak up the atmosphere of the city.