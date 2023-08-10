7 Smartphones Launched In India In First 10 Days Of August 2023

From Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to Poco M6 Pro 5G, these mobile phones made their debut in Indian market.

Updated On 05:29 PM IST, 10 Aug 2023

1. OPPO A58 4G

Launch Date: August 8

Price: Rs 14,999

Available on Oppo's Website & Flipkart

2. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Launch Date: August 7

Starting Price: Rs 18,999

The smartphone is available for pre-orders via Flipkart, the official Samsung website and at select retail stores.

3. Moto G14

Launch Date: August 1

Starting Price: Rs 9,999

Available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores 

4. Redmi 12 5G

Launch Date: August 1

Starting Price: Rs 11,999

Available on Amazon and Mi.com

5. Redmi 12

Launch Date: August 1

Starting Price: Starting Rs 9,999

Available on Amazon and Mi.com

6. Poco M6 Pro 5G

Launch Date: August 5

Starting Price: Rs 10,999

Available on Flipkart

7. Infinix GT 10 Pro

Launch Date: August 3

Starting Price: Rs 19,999

Available on Flipkart

