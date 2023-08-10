7 Smartphones Launched In India In First 10 Days Of August 2023

From Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to Poco M6 Pro 5G, these mobile phones made their debut in Indian market.
Launch Date: August 8
Price: Rs 14,999
Available on Oppo's Website & Flipkart
Launch Date: August 7
Starting Price: Rs 18,999
The smartphone is available for pre-orders via Flipkart, the official Samsung website and at select retail stores.
Launch Date: August 1
Starting Price: Rs 9,999
Available on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores
Launch Date: August 1
Starting Price: Rs 11,999
Available on Amazon and Mi.com
Launch Date: August 1
Starting Price: Starting Rs 9,999
Available on Amazon and Mi.com
Launch Date: August 5
Starting Price: Rs 10,999
Available on Flipkart
Launch Date: August 3
Starting Price: Rs 19,999
Available on Flipkart