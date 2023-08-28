7 Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters Under Rs 500

This Raksha Bandhan, show your sister how much you care with thoughtful gifts that won't break the bank.

Updated On 09:31 AM IST, 28 Aug 2023

1. Small Makeup Accessories

Enhance her beauty collection with a set of trendy and stylish makeup accessories like lipsticks, eyeliner and more.

2. Customised Gift

Give a personal touch to your gift by customizing it with a heartfelt message or her initials on products like a coffee mug, keychain etc.

3. Scented Candles

Cozy and comforting feeling of a scented candle can bring smile on her face.

4. Self Care Basket

Pamper her with a self-care basket filled with skincare goodies and relaxation essentials.

5. Mini Indoor Plants

Bring a touch of nature into her space with adorable mini indoor plants that are easy to care for.

6. Phone Accessories

Help her jazz up her phone with trendy accessories that reflect her style.

7. Home Décor

Spruce up her living space with stylish and chic home décor items that will add a personal touch to her room.

