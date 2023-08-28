7 Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Sisters Under Rs 500

This Raksha Bandhan, show your sister how much you care with thoughtful gifts that won't break the bank.
Enhance her beauty collection with a set of trendy and stylish makeup accessories like lipsticks, eyeliner and more.
Give a personal touch to your gift by customizing it with a heartfelt message or her initials on products like a coffee mug, keychain etc.
Cozy and comforting feeling of a scented candle can bring smile on her face.
Pamper her with a self-care basket filled with skincare goodies and relaxation essentials.
Bring a touch of nature into her space with adorable mini indoor plants that are easy to care for.
Help her jazz up her phone with trendy accessories that reflect her style.
Spruce up her living space with stylish and chic home décor items that will add a personal touch to her room.