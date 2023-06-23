7 Popular Trekking Destinations In Maharashtra

The monsoon season in Maharashtra is the best time to go on an adventure with your friends.
The Lohagad Fort is in Maval tehsil of Pune District in Maharashtra. It is a hill fort near Lonavala and Khandala. It is one of the most visited forts in Maharashtra and falls in the beginners' category in trekking.
This fort is a trekkers paradise and a witness of Maratha history. Rajgad fort was the capital of the Maratha Empire till 1672 CE. The fort is in the Sahyadri mountain ranges at an elevation of 1,395 metres above sea level.
Also known as the Everest of Maharashtra, Kalsubai is the highest peak in the Sahyadri mountain range. This is one of the most popular trekking venue in the state. It is located in Ahmednagar district.
Prabalgad Fort is located between Matheran and Panvel at an elevation of 2300 feet in the Western Ghats. The fort contains a Ganesha temple and some stone ruins.
For tourists or trekkers, Tikona Fort is a stunning spot. This is Maharashtra’s popular one-day trekking spot. It is located near Kamshet around 60 km from Pune.
It is a hilly fort and one of the most famous trekking places in Maharashtra. The fort is situated in Ahmednagar district. One can enjoy the natural waterfalls and overflowing dams in the region.
Naneghat is a mountain pass in the Western Ghats range between the Konkan coast and the ancient town of Junnar in the Deccan plateau in Pune district. The trek difficulty at Naneghat is moderate. An individual will take up to 2.5 to 3 hours to complete the trek.