7 Places To Visit From Mumbai This Independence Day Weekend

From Harihareshwar to Saputara, here are some places nearby from Maharashtra's capital city.
Located in Maharashtra's Raigad district, this town is famous for its beaches and temple of Lord Harihareshwar.
Image source: BQ Prime
Deolali, or Devlali in Maharashtra's Nashik district is a small hill station. It is known for its greenery and scenic location.
Image source: BQ Prime
Panchgani is a popular hill station in Satara district. Mapro Garden, Table Land, Sydney Point are some of the places to visit in Panchgani.
Image source: BQ Prime
Saputara is a hill town in Maharashtra's neighbouring state of Gujarat. It is 256 km away from Mumbai.
Image source: Unsplash
Kolhapur is famous for its food, leather slippers (Kolhapuri chappals), historical forts and temples.
Distance to Kolhapur from Mumbai: 387 km
Image source: Unsplash
Daman is a city on the west coast of India. It is known for its beaches and forts.
Image source: Unsplash
The Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world is located in this town in Gujarat. Few of the other places to visit here are Sardar Sarovar Dam, Aarogya Van and Valley of Flowers among others.
Image source: Unsplash