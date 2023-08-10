7 Places To Visit From Mumbai This Independence Day Weekend

From Harihareshwar to Saputara, here are some places nearby from Maharashtra's capital city.

Updated On 03:25 PM IST, 10 Aug 2023

1. Harihareshwar

Located in Maharashtra's Raigad district, this town is famous for its beaches and temple of Lord Harihareshwar.

Image source: BQ Prime

2. Deolali

Deolali, or Devlali in Maharashtra's Nashik district is a small hill station. It is known for its greenery and scenic location.

Image source: BQ Prime

3. Panchgani 

Panchgani is a popular hill station in Satara district. Mapro Garden, Table Land, Sydney Point are some of the places to visit in Panchgani.

Image source: BQ Prime

4. Saputara

Saputara is a hill town in Maharashtra's neighbouring state of Gujarat. It is 256 km away from Mumbai.

Image source: Unsplash

5. Kolhapur 

Kolhapur is famous for its food, leather slippers (Kolhapuri chappals), historical forts and temples.

Distance to Kolhapur from Mumbai: 387 km

Image source: Unsplash

6. Daman

Daman is a city on the west coast of India. It is known for its beaches and forts.

Image source: Unsplash

7. Kevadia 

The Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world is located in this town in Gujarat. Few of the other places to visit here are Sardar Sarovar Dam, Aarogya Van and Valley of Flowers among others.

Image source: Unsplash

