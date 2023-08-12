7 Patriotic Movies To Watch This Independence Day

From 'Rang De Basanti' to 'Shershaah', here are the films you should watch on the occasion of Independence Day.

Updated On 10:04 AM IST, 12 Aug 2023

1. Border

Release Date: 1997

Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry, Jackie Shroff and others.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Rang De Basanti

Release Date: 2006

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan and others

Where To Watch: Netflix

3. Chak De! India

Release Date: 2007

Cast: Shahrukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge and others

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

Release Date: 2002

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Nakshdeep Singh, Sushant Singh

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Release Date: 2005

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukherji, Toby Stephens

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

6. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Release Date: 2019

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Riva Arora, Swaroop Sampat, Mohit Raina and others

Where To Watch: ZEE5

7. Shershaah

Release Date: 2021

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

