7 Most Punctual Indian Airlines

The aviation industry reported airline wise On-Time Performance (OTP) on four major airports, here are their ranks.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has shared a May 2023 report on the most punctual Indian airlines complying the on-time performance guidelines.
This airline was recorded as the most punctual among the scheduled domestic airlines with 92.6% OTP.
Indigo was the second most punctual Indian airline for domestic trips with 90.3% OTP.
The Tata SIA owned Vistara airline is at the third position with 89.5% OTP.
Air Asia comes fourth in the list of most punctual airline with 84.8% OTP.
The TATA Sons owned Air India is the fifth in the list with 82.5% OTP.
This airline is sixth in the list with 61.9% OTP.
SpiceJet was the most delayed Indian airline with 60.9% OTP.