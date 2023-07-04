7 Most Punctual Indian Airlines

The aviation industry reported airline wise On-Time Performance (OTP) on four major airports, here are their ranks.

Updated On 08:34 PM IST, 04 Jul 2023

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has shared a May 2023 report on the most punctual Indian airlines complying the on-time performance guidelines.

1. Akasa Air

This airline was recorded as the most punctual among the scheduled domestic airlines with 92.6% OTP.

2. Indigo

Indigo was the second most punctual Indian airline for domestic trips with 90.3% OTP.

3. Vistara

The Tata SIA owned Vistara airline is at the third position with 89.5% OTP.

4. Air Asia

Air Asia comes fourth in the list of most punctual airline with 84.8% OTP.

5. Air India

The TATA Sons owned Air India is the fifth in the list with 82.5% OTP.

6. Alliance Air

This airline is sixth in the list with 61.9% OTP.

7. SpiceJet

SpiceJet was the most delayed Indian airline with 60.9% OTP.

