7 Most Luxurious Things Owned By Mukesh Ambani

RIL Chairman and MD, is the world’s 13th richest person with a net worth of $84.7 billion as per Forbes (June 1)
Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, Antilia, is said to be the second most expensive home in the world. Certain reports suggest that the modern marvel costs a whopping $2 billion.
In 2021, Ambani invested $79 million to purchase the iconic British estate Stoke Park. The historic estate sits on 120 hectares of gardens and parkland in Buckinghamshire.
Mukesh Ambani is the proud owner of the Boeing Business Jet 2 which costs $73 million. The 1,004-square feet aircraft comes with a private bedroom suite and a well-equipped executive lounge.
Ambani’s aerial fleet also includes the small and powerful Falcon 900EX jet. The Falcon 900EX has three cabin zones and can house 12 passengers comfortably. With an alternate seating pattern, the capacity can be extended to 16 passengers.
As per reports, Mukesh Ambani gifted this gigantic aircraft to his wife Nita Ambani on her 44th birthday. Ambani’s Airbus 319 has a custom-fitted office, a cabin with game consoles, satellite television, music systems, and wireless communications.
In February 2022, Ambani purchased the petrol variant of the luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan worth $0.34 million. The Cullinan boasts a V12 engine that generates a power of 564 bhp.
Mukesh Ambani also owns a beach-side mansion on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. He purchased this villa from the family of Kuwaiti tycoon Mohammed Alshaya for a whopping $163 million.