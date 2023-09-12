7 Metro Rail Projects In India Which Are Easing Traffic Congestion

Here are the cities which have adopted this new mode of transport to ease traffic worries.
Metro rail transport is transforming how Indians travel on a regular basis. Due to limitations on road expansion, the birth of these metro projects has given a new lease of life to the daily travelers.
The Delhi Metro network consists of 12 color-coded lines with a total length of 391 kilometers. It is the largest and busiest metro rail system in India.
Number of operational stations: 287
image credit: DMRC/Facebook
It is the first operational metro rapid transit system in India and the second busiest metro network in India. It operates on three different lines namely - Blue Line, Green Line, and Purple Line with four more lines which are under construction.
Number of operational stations: 40
image credit: kolkatametrorail.com
Namma Metro, also known as Bengaluru Metro, is a rapid transit system serving the city of Bengaluru. It is the second longest operational metro network in India after Delhi Metro.
Number of operational stations: 63
image credit: BMRCL/facebook
The Kochi metro project is the first metro in the country which connects rail, road and water transport facilities. It was opened to the public within four years of starting construction, making it one of the fastest completed metro projects in India.
Number of operational stations: 24
image credit: kochimetro.org
Nagpur Metro became the 13th Metro system in India to be operational. It is also being touted as the greenest metro rail in India.
Number of operational stations: 36
image credit: metrorailnagpur/facebook
The Mumbai Metro is the sixth longest operational metro network in India with an operational length of 46.4 km.
Number of operational stations: 43
image credit: mmmocl.co.in
It is the third longest operational metro network in India after Delhi Metro and Bengaluru Metro. It was the longest rapid transit metro line opened in one go in India.
Number of operational stations: 57
image credit: ltmetro.com