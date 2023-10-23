Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

7 Leading Run Scorers In World Cup 2023 So Far

Two Indian batters have occupied the top two spots in the list of most run scorers in the tournament.

Updated On 04:57 PM IST, 23 Oct 2023

World Cup 2023: Most Runs

21 matches have been played in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far. India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the top two leading run scorers in the tournament so far followed by Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan. Take a look at the top 7 batters in the World Cup:

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

7. Devon Conway

  • Team: New Zealand

  • Runs: 249

  • Innings: 5

  • Batting average: 62.25

Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS

6. Abdullah Shafique

  • Team: Pakistan

  • Runs: 255

  • Innings: 4

  • Batting average: 63.75

Photo Credit: X/@imabd28

5. Daryl Mitchell

  • Team: New Zealand

  • Runs: 268

  • Innings: 4

  • Batting average: 89.33

Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS

4. Rachin Ravindra

  • Team: New Zealand

  • Runs: 290

  • Innings: 5

  • Batting average: 72.50

Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS/ICC

3. Mohammad Rizwan

  • Team: Pakistan

  • Runs: 302

  • Innings: 5

  • Batting average: 75.50

Photo Credit: X/@TheRealPCB

2. Rohit Sharma

  • Team: India

  • Runs: 311

  • Innings: 5

  • Batting average: 62.20

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

1. Virat Kohli

  • Team: India

  • Runs: 354

  • Innings: 5

  • Batting average: 118.00

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 23

Vivo Y200 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

India vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe