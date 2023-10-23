7 Leading Run Scorers In World Cup 2023 So Far

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI
Two Indian batters have occupied the top two spots in the list of most run scorers in the tournament.
21 matches have been played in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far. India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the top two leading run scorers in the tournament so far followed by Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan. Take a look at the top 7 batters in the World Cup:
Photo Credit: X/@BCCI
Team: New Zealand
Runs: 249
Innings: 5
Batting average: 62.25
Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS
Team: Pakistan
Runs: 255
Innings: 4
Batting average: 63.75
Photo Credit: X/@imabd28
Team: New Zealand
Runs: 268
Innings: 4
Batting average: 89.33
Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS
Team: New Zealand
Runs: 290
Innings: 5
Batting average: 72.50
Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS/ICC
Team: Pakistan
Runs: 302
Innings: 5
Batting average: 75.50
Photo Credit: X/@TheRealPCB
Team: India
Runs: 311
Innings: 5
Batting average: 62.20
Photo Credit: X/@BCCI
Team: India
Runs: 354
Innings: 5
Batting average: 118.00
Photo Credit: X/@BCCI