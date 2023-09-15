7 Indian Eateries In TasteAtlas' List Of 150 Most Legendary Dessert Places

Pune's famous Kayani bakery known for its Mawa cake is at the 18th position. Know more about the other places
Dessert makes us go weak in the knees. There is no denying the fact, that desserts give a befitting end to any meal especially when it comes to Indian desserts. Popular food guide Taste Atlas has released a list of the 150 most legendary dessert places in the world.
Kayani Bakery is a well-known bakery in Pune which is known for traditional mawa cake and has held a special place as a beloved treat since 1955. Rank: 18
Image Source: Zomato
K.C. Das’ Rasgullas has attracted people around the world. It is situated in Kolkata and has been widely known for its traditional desserts since 1866.
Rank: 25
Flurys is a legendary tea room and confectionery located in Kolkata since 1927. Its elegant ambience and rich history attract customers but it is widely known for its rum balls.
Rank: 26
Fruit Biscuit is the signature product of Karachi Bakery. It is a famous bakery chain founded in Hyderabad in 1953. It has a wide range of bakery products. Rank: 29
Image Source: Zomato
Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick is a famous sweet shop in Kolkata. It is known for its classic sweet dish, Sandesh. It holds a legacy dating back to 1885. Rank: 37
Image Source: balarammullick.com
It is widely known for its Ice cream sandwiches with a wide range of flavours encased in thin, crisp wafers. Rank: 49
Image Soure: Zomato
Founded in 1956, Prakash Ki Mashoor Kulfi is a famous establishment in Lucknow, specializing in the traditional Indian dessert, kulfi falooda.
Rank: 77
Image Source: Instagram/@prakash_kulfi/@enjoy_.the_bite