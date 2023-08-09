7 Earth-Friendly Restaurants To Visit In Mumbai

From 'The Bombay Canteen' to 'O Pedro', check out the options

Updated On 12:40 PM IST, 09 Aug 2023

Foodtech giant Zomato has curated a list of 'Earth Friendly' places in Mumbai. Take a look:

1. Earth Cafe @ Waterfield

Rating: 4.6 (584 dining reviews)

Location: Hill Road, Bandra West

Image source: Instagram/@earthcafeIndia

2. Birdsong - The Organic Cafe

Rating: 3.4 (1945 dining reviews)

Location: Hill Road, Bandra West

Image source: Suyog Sonawane/Zomato

3. Yogisattva Plant Based Cafe

Rating: 4.3 (123 dining reviews)

Location: Khar

Image source: yogisattva.com

4. Khar Social

Rating: 4.4 (5,951 dining reviews)

Location: Khar

Image source: Khar Social

5. O Pedro

Rating: 4.8 (1,785 dining reviews)

Location: Jet Airways Godrej, Bandra Kurla Complex

Image source: Instagram/@pedromumbai

6. Toast & Tonic

Rating: 4.5 (1,757 dining reviews)

Location: Jet Airways Godrej, Bandra Kurla Complex

Image source: Instagram/@toastandtonic

7. The Bombay Canteen

Rating: 4.7 (4,119 dining reviews)

Location: Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel

Image source: Instagram/@thebombaycanteen

