7 Classic Comedy Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video This Weekend

Wondering what to binge on this weekend? Check out these movie recommendations
The film is resolutely kind, acknowledging that although individuals have terrible flaws, they are also capable of boundless generosity when the occasion calls for it. It is a great comedy movie to watch on this weekend.
Crime comedies are uncommon, and Guy Ritchie is an expert at making them. An American mobster tries to sell his illicit enterprise in this hysterically comic film, disrupting London's under world in the process.
Along with Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, and Julianna Gamiz, this film also stars Isabela Merced. The protagonists of this movie are a childless couple who decide to adopt three siblings. It's one of the best classic comedies and is worth watching on this weekend.
Paul Feig's 2011 comedy Bridesmaids is an international success. It is a smart and moving story of Kristen Wiig, who faces difficulties while serving as the Maid of Honour to her best friend played by Maya Rudolph.
The comedy-drama Late Night was directed by Nisha Ganatra in 2019. It stars Emma Thompson as a well-liked TV host who recruits a fresh writer (Kaling) in order to avoid being replaced.
This Larry Charles-directed film takes a humorous look at global politics. The Dictator, starring Sacha Baron, will take you on a wild adventure. The cruel ruler Aladeen travels to the US to address the UN Security Council.
Joel and Ethan Coen are the authors, producers, and directors of the 1998 crime comedy, The Big Lebowski. Jeff Bridges plays Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, a Los Angeles slacker and enthusiastic bowler, in this movie. It’s a unique watch if you are tired of the regular comedy movies.