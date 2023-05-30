7 Cheapest European Countries To Visit From India In 2023

Are you looking for some budget-friendly European destinations to spend your vacation?
Located in the South Eastern part of Europe, Bulgaria has become more popular recently, and is one of the cheapest European countries to visit. It is the best place for budget travelers as it offers a host of cheap accommodations.
The best time to visit Bulgaria is between June and August.
Also known as Czechia, it's another great Eastern European country to explore. Accommodation charges for the Czech Republic can range somewhere from Rs 3200 to Rs 5500 a night.
The best time to visit Czech Republic is between May and September.
Also called 'The land beneath the half-moon', the city of Marmaris on the Mediterranean coast is thought to be the cheapest European holiday destination right now.
The best time to visit Turkey is between April and October.
The country at the crossroads of Central and Southeast Europe is one of the cheapest European countries to visit from India. And if you are GoT fan then this country is must-have on your list, as many locations in Dubrovnik and Split were used as the setting for Game of Thrones.
This landlocked country in Central Europe is also one of the famous destinations and is known for its spa towns and hot springs.
The best time to visit Hungary is June To August.
A country located in the Balkans, in southeast Europe is quite an underrated travel destination. Regarded as the Birthplace of Roman Emperors, it also has some rich history and surreal landscapes.
The best time to visit Serbia is generally from July to September.
Romania is undoubtedly one of the top tourist destinations in Europe with its stunning architecture, serene monasteries, and stone churches. The beautiful Carpathian mountains encircle this region in southeast Europe.
Best time to travel to Romania is between May and September.