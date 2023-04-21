7 Best Smartphones With A 108 MP Camera To Buy In 2023

Modern smartphones are equipped with quite advanced and powerful cameras.
The Samsung S22 Ultra is one of the most powerful smartphones in the world with a 108 MP main camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12 GB RAM, a 6.8-inch screen with a 120-Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000-mAh battery. You can buy it online for ₹89,660.
Priced at ₹29,890, the Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G also has a 108 MP camera. Other specifications of this device include a Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8 GB to 12 GB RAM, a large 6.67-inch screen with a 120-Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000-mAh battery.
The Motorola Edge Plus, available online for ₹49,999, comes with a 108 MP camera, Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12 GB RAM, 5,000-mAh battery, and a 6.7-inch screen with a 120-Hz refresh rate.
The POCO X5 Pro is another device with a 108 MP camera which you can buy online for ₹22,999. It comes equipped with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 6 GB to 8 GB RAM, a 6.67-inch screen with a 120-Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000-mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a mid-range smartphone with a powerful 108 MP camera. Priced at ₹36,745, the device comes with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 8 GB RAM, a 6.7-inch display with a 120-Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000-mAh battery.
The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is another mid-range smartphone with a 108 MP camera. Priced at ₹33,599, the device also comes with a Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8 GB RAM, a 6.56-inch screen with a 90-Hz refresh rate, and a smaller 4,300-mAh battery.
The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, priced at ₹26,970, is a great value-for-money device with a 108 MP camera. Moreover, it comes with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8 GB RAM, a 6.67-inch screen with a 144-Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000-mAh battery.