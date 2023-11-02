Photo Credit: Unsplash

7 Best Places To Visit In India In November 2023

From Ladakh's mountains to Goa's beaches, here are the options.

November is a lovely time to explore India. The monsoon rains have bid farewell, leaving behind lush landscapes and pleasant weather. Whether you're an adventure seeker, a nature lover or a culture enthusiast, India has something special for everyone.

Ladakh

Ladakh is like a dreamland with tall mountains, clear lakes and old temples. In November, the weather is just right and there are fewer tourists, making it perfect for a serene getaway.

Kerala

Down south, Kerala is a green paradise with its backwaters and hills. November is an ideal time to visit as the climate is pleasant.

Goa

In western India, Goa welcomes you with its stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife. The sunny November weather is perfect for relaxing by the shore and attending a variety of events.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan, in the northwest, boasts majestic forts, palaces and desert landscapes. November offers cooler temperatures than the scorching summer and you can immerse yourself in the lively Pushkar Camel Fair.

Himachal Pradesh

Up in the north, Himachal Pradesh is a haven for mountain lovers. With its pleasant November climate and the leaves changing colors, it's an ideal time for trekking and exploring its beautiful landscapes.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

In the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a tropical paradise. November brings sunny weather and fewer crowds, perfect for enjoying pristine beaches and coral reefs.

Darjeeling

Nestled in West Bengal, Darjeeling is famous for its tea plantations and mountain views. November offers pleasant weather and you can witness the bustling tea harvesting season in full swing.

