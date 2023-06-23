7 Best Places To Visit In India During Monsoon

Here are a few amazing destinations where you can plan your next monsoon trip.
Monsoon season has now begun! And like every year its time to explore some wonderful places which become very much alive during the rainy season.
Popularly known as the Jewel of the Sahyadri Mountains, Lonavala is located in the state of Maharashtra. It is famous for its breathtaking views of the beautiful hills and deep green valleys. It is also famous for its scenic waterfalls.
Popularly known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is located in the state of Karnataka. It is a stunning hill station with lush greenery and is famous for its rolling hills, trekking trails and beautiful waterfalls.
Popularly known as the Kashmir of South India, Munnar is located in the state of Kerala. It is famous for its rolling hills, scenic valleys, numerous streams, huge splashy waterfalls, sprawling tea plantations.
Popularly known as the Princess of Hill stations, Kodaikanal is located in the state of Tamil Nadu. It is famous for its scenic views and unsurpassed beauty. It is also famous for its range of waterfalls.
Popularly known as the Queen of all Hill Stations, Mahabaleshwar is located in the state of Maharashtra. It is famous for its breathtaking views and beautiful lakes. It is also famous for its strawberry farms.
Popularly known as the Land of Paddy Fields, Wayanad is located in the state of Kerala. It is famous for its mist-capped mountains, green meadows of valleys, white water springs, blue water lakes.
Popularly known as the Scotland of the East, Shillong is located in the state of Meghalaya. It is famous for its rolling hills, limestone caves and breathtaking landscapes.