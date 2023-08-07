7 Best Places To Visit In Chikmagalur

Located in Karnataka, Chikmagalur is a famous hill station known for its weather, forests, mountains and coffee.
Mullayyanagiri is the highest peak in Karnataka.
This stunning waterfall is around 65 kilometres away from Chikmagalur.
Chikmagalur is also known as the 'Land Of Coffee'. You have to take a tour of the coffee plantations when you visit this city. In the tour, one can witness the cultivation of coffee, harvesting and drying process along with the history of coffee and other details.
Visit this restaurant to eat one of the best Masala dosas in Chikkamagaluru. You can also try other dishes such as Idli, Masala vade, Gulab Jamun and filter coffee.
Image source: Representative/Unsplash
The Forest department organizes Jeep Safari inside Bhadra Tiger Reserve. You may spot tigers and leopards as over 30 tigers and 20 leopards are based in Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary. Other animals which can be spotted here are Chitals (spotted deer), Elephants, Gaurs (Indian bisons) and more.
Image source: Representative/Unsplash
You should visit this beautiful man-made lake to witness the scenic views. It is located at a distance of 10 km from Chikmagalur.
Baba Budangiri is a mountain located in the north of Chikmagalur district. It is the second highest peak in Karnataka. It is also famous for the shrine of Sufi Saint, Baba Budan.