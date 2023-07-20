7 Best Instagram-Worthy Places In Mumbai, According To Zomato

These Instagrammable places have a 4+ rating on Zomato. Take a look
These are some of the most famous restaurants in Mumbai and are perfect for a date or a gathering with family, friends and colleagues. These places will also make your Instagram feed more aesthetic.
Source: Representative/Freepik
A chic cafe with modern, artsy decor, offering delectable dishes in a picturesque setting.
Location: Worli, Mumbai
Rating: 4.6 dining rating on Zomato
Image Source: Instgaram/@plumbybentchair
A nostalgic journey with vintage interiors and delectable menu options.
Location: Charni Road, Mumbai
Rating: 4.5 dining rating on Zomato
Image Source: Zomato
An enchanting lakeside cafe providing stunning sunset views and culinary delights.
Location: Powai, Mumbai
Rating: 4.5 dining rating on Zomato
Image Source: Instagram/@evebombay
A premium destination offering panoramic city views and an opulent dining experience.
Location: InterContinental, Churchgate, Mumbai
Rating: 4.4 dining rating on Zomato
Image Source: zomato.com
A hidden gem boasting a lush garden backdrop and beautifully plated delicacies.
Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai
Rating: 4.3 dining rating on Zomato
Image Source: Instagram/@bougainvillamumbai
An Asian-inspired haven featuring vibrant pink decor and Instagram-worthy sushi creations.
Location: Vile Parle West, Mumbai
Rating: 4.1 dining rating on Zomato
Image Source: Instagram/@pinkwasabi.in
A coastal-inspired cafe with quirky decor, serving unique dishes perfect for Instagram shots.
Location: Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai
Rating: 4.1 dining rating on Zomato
Image Source: zomato.com