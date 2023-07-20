7 Best Instagram-Worthy Places In Mumbai, According To Zomato

These Instagrammable places have a 4+ rating on Zomato. Take a look

Updated On 04:25 PM IST, 20 Jul 2023

These are some of the most famous restaurants in Mumbai and are perfect for a date or a gathering with family, friends and colleagues. These places will also make your Instagram feed more aesthetic.

Source: Representative/Freepik

1. Plum by Bent Chair

A chic cafe with modern, artsy decor, offering delectable dishes in a picturesque setting.

Location: Worli, Mumbai

Rating: 4.6 dining rating on Zomato

Image Source: Instgaram/@plumbybentchair

2. Canto Cafe & Bar

A nostalgic journey with vintage interiors and delectable menu options.

Location: Charni Road, Mumbai

Rating: 4.5 dining rating on Zomato

Image Source: Zomato

3. Eve Cafe & Bar

An enchanting lakeside cafe providing stunning sunset views and culinary delights.

Location: Powai, Mumbai

Rating: 4.5 dining rating on Zomato

Image Source: Instagram/@evebombay

4. Dome

A premium destination offering panoramic city views and an opulent dining experience.

Location: InterContinental, Churchgate, Mumbai

Rating: 4.4 dining rating on Zomato

Image Source: zomato.com

5. Bougain Villa

A hidden gem boasting a lush garden backdrop and beautifully plated delicacies.

Location: Lower Parel, Mumbai

Rating: 4.3 dining rating on Zomato

Image Source: Instagram/@bougainvillamumbai

6. Pink Wasabi

An Asian-inspired haven featuring vibrant pink decor and Instagram-worthy sushi creations.

Location: Vile Parle West, Mumbai

Rating: 4.1 dining rating on Zomato

Image Source: Instagram/@pinkwasabi.in

7. By The Bae - Kitchen And Bar

A coastal-inspired cafe with quirky decor, serving unique dishes perfect for Instagram shots.

Location: Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai

Rating: 4.1 dining rating on Zomato

Image Source: zomato.com

