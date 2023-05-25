7 Best Bowling Figures By Indian Players In The IPL

Akash Madhwal's figures of 5/5 vs LSG are also the joint fourth-best in the IPL.
Veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra took 5 wickets and conceded 17 runs in 4 overs for the Delhi Daredevils vs Deccan Chargers in the year 2008.
CSK's Ravindra Jadeja picked up 5 wickets for 16 runs vs the Deccan Chargers in IPL 2012.
Playing for Kings XI Punjab, Ankit Rajpoot registered figures of 5/14 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018.
Ishant Sharma, while playing for the Deccan Chargers registered figures of 5/12 in 3 overs vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala in IPL 2011.
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah conceded only 10 runs in 4 overs as he picked up 5 wickets vs the Kolkata Knight Riders last reason.
MI bowler Akash Madhwal equalled Anil Kumble's record of registering the best bowling figures by an Indian in the IPL as he picked up a fifer vs LSG in the Eliminator on May 24.
Madhwal's final figures - 3.3 overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 5 wickets, Economy- 1.42
Legendary leg spinner Anil Kumble registered figures of 5/5 in 3.1 overs vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2009. That year, Kumble led RCB to the finals of the tournament held in South Africa.