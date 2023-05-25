7 Best Bowling Figures By Indian Players In The IPL

2. Akash Madhwal

MI bowler Akash Madhwal equalled Anil Kumble's record of registering the best bowling figures by an Indian in the IPL as he picked up a fifer vs LSG in the Eliminator on May 24.

Madhwal's final figures - 3.3 overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 5 wickets, Economy- 1.42