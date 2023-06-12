7 Basic Rules Of Yoga For Beginners: International Yoga Day

If starting yoga is your new goal then here are 7 rules for beginners to help you get started towards your fitness goals

On this International Yoga Day, if you are planning to start yoga to maintain a healthy lifestyle then here are the seven basic rules you should be aware about.

Yoga Rule No. 1 - Focus on Your Breathing

The purpose is to breathe and find the edge. One does not need to do warm-up exercises before a yoga session.

Yoga Rule No. 2 - Wear Comfortable clothing

Choose comfortable and breathable athletic clothing for class, including moisture-wicking tops and yoga pants. Synthetics are generally the best bet.

Yoga Rule No. 3 - Grab A Yoga Mat

Make sure to carry and use a yoga mat which is at least the length of your body and wider than your shoulder girdle.

Yoga Rule No. 4 - Power Down Your Mobile Phone

Keep your mobile phones switched off or on silent mode while doing yoga. 

Yoga Rule No. 5 - Flush Out

Before starting to practise asanas, the bladder should be emptied and the bowels should be evacuated.

Yoga Rule No. 6 - Embrace Nature

Yoga is best practiced in a quiet, well-ventilated room or outdoors surrounded by nature.

Yoga Rule No. 7- Embrace Bare Feet

Doing yoga with bare feet provides a rare opportunity to stretch and strengthen all the muscles in your feet, it allows more circulation to your feet and ankles.

