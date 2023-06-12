7 Basic Rules Of Yoga For Beginners: International Yoga Day

If starting yoga is your new goal then here are 7 rules for beginners to help you get started towards your fitness goals
On this International Yoga Day, if you are planning to start yoga to maintain a healthy lifestyle then here are the seven basic rules you should be aware about.
The purpose is to breathe and find the edge. One does not need to do warm-up exercises before a yoga session.
Choose comfortable and breathable athletic clothing for class, including moisture-wicking tops and yoga pants. Synthetics are generally the best bet.
Make sure to carry and use a yoga mat which is at least the length of your body and wider than your shoulder girdle.
Keep your mobile phones switched off or on silent mode while doing yoga.
Before starting to practise asanas, the bladder should be emptied and the bowels should be evacuated.
Yoga is best practiced in a quiet, well-ventilated room or outdoors surrounded by nature.
Doing yoga with bare feet provides a rare opportunity to stretch and strengthen all the muscles in your feet, it allows more circulation to your feet and ankles.