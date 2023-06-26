7 5G Smartphones With 5000 mAh Battery To Buy In India

Check out these budget-friendly 5G smartphones with impressive battery life.

Updated On 06:17 PM IST, 26 Jun 2023

5G Smartphones With Long Battery Life

5G internet and smartphones with long battery life have become a necessity nowadays. Following is a list of 7 5G smartphones with an impressive battery back up.

1. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has a massive 6,000mAh battery which can reportedly last for 2 days. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone is being sold at Rs 13,990 on Amazon.

2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

This OnePlus smartphone supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging that gets the 5,000mAh battery up to one day’s power in just 30 minutes. It is available at Rs 19,999 on OnePlus website.

3. Vivo T2x 5G

This Vivo smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 for 4GB+128GB variant and comes with 6.58-inch (16.2 cm) LCD Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Processor and 18W Fast Charge.

4. Moto G62 5G

Available for Rs 15,499, this 5G smartphone offers 6GB/8GB RAM options with 128 GB storage, 6.5" Full HD+ display, 50 MP camera and Snapdragon 695 processor along with 5000mAh battery life.

5. POCO X5 Pro 5G

This 5G smartphone is available to purchase on Flipkart at Rs 21,999 (6GB+128GB variant). Features: 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ Display, 108MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor

6. Infinix Note 12 5G

Priced at Rs 14,999, this 5G smartphone has: 6 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 2 TB, 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED Display, 50 MP + 2 MP Depth Lens + AI Lens | 16MP Front Camera and Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G Processor.

7. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G 

According to the company, this smartphone offers a music playback time of 127 hours, social media of 21.6 hours, OTT streaming of 14.5 hours and gaming of 8.3 hours. Price: Rs 13,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant on Amazon.

