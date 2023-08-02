7 5G Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs 50,000

From OnePlus 10T 5G to Google Pixel 7a, check out these seven 5G smartphones.

Updated On 05:57 PM IST, 02 Aug 2023

If you are looking to buy a premium 5G smartphone without spending more than Rs 50,000, here are your options:

OnePlus 11R 5G

Starting Price: Rs 39,999

Availability: OnePlus Website, Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Starting Price: Rs 39,999

Availability: Samsung Website, Flipkart

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Starting Price: Rs 49,999

Availability: Flipkart, Motorola Website

OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G

Price: Rs 39,999

Availability: Flipkart, OPPO website, Amazon

Nothing Phone (2)

Starting Price: Rs 44,999

Availability: Flipkart

Google Pixel 7

Starting Price: Rs 47,999

Availability: Flipkart

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Starting Price: Rs 41,999

Availability: Mi Website, Amazon

