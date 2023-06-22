7 5G Mobile Phones To Buy Under ₹25,000 In India

Looking to buy budget-friendly 5G mobile phones for under ₹25,000 in India? Check out these options

Updated On 02:25 PM IST, 22 Jun 2023

1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone priced at Rs 19,999. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Chipset, 5,000mAh battery and 108MP Camera System.

2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a mid-range 5G smartphone with a 6.7" Super AMOLED Plus display. It runs on Android 12, has a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and offers 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The 8GB+128GB is being sold at Rs 16,999 on Amazon.

3. realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

This 5G smartphone runs on Android 12.0 and comes with Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor. The 8GB RAM+128GB Storage version is available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 18,499.

4. Vivo Y100 5G

Vivo launched this 5G smartphone in February this year. It is available in only one RAM and storage variant i.e. 8GB + 128GB. It comes in 3 colour options - Twilight Gold, Pacific Blue and Metal Black. Currently it is priced at Rs 23,999 on Vivo's website.

5. Poco X5 Pro 5G

This smartphone is currently being sold at a discounted price of Rs 21,999 on Flipkart. Here are some of its features: Snapdragon 778G, 120Hz Xfinity AMOLED Display, 108MP Triple Camera and 5000mAh Battery + 67W Sonic Charging.

6. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

The 8GB+128GB version of Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 23,999. This smartphone has features like 6.7 inches/120Hz curved vision display, 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, 108 MP camera and more

7.  iQOO Neo 6 5G

The iQOO Neo 6 is a powerful mid-range 5G smartphone with a long battery life and is available on Amazon at a price of Rs 24,999 in India. It offers a Snapdragon 870 SoC, 8GB/12GB RAM, a vibrant AMOLED display, and a triple-camera setup.

