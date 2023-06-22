7 5G Mobile Phones To Buy Under ₹25,000 In India

Looking to buy budget-friendly 5G mobile phones for under ₹25,000 in India? Check out these options
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone priced at Rs 19,999. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Chipset, 5,000mAh battery and 108MP Camera System.
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is a mid-range 5G smartphone with a 6.7" Super AMOLED Plus display. It runs on Android 12, has a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and offers 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The 8GB+128GB is being sold at Rs 16,999 on Amazon.
This 5G smartphone runs on Android 12.0 and comes with Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor. The 8GB RAM+128GB Storage version is available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 18,499.
Vivo launched this 5G smartphone in February this year. It is available in only one RAM and storage variant i.e. 8GB + 128GB. It comes in 3 colour options - Twilight Gold, Pacific Blue and Metal Black. Currently it is priced at Rs 23,999 on Vivo's website.
This smartphone is currently being sold at a discounted price of Rs 21,999 on Flipkart. Here are some of its features: Snapdragon 778G, 120Hz Xfinity AMOLED Display, 108MP Triple Camera and 5000mAh Battery + 67W Sonic Charging.
The 8GB+128GB version of Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 23,999. This smartphone has features like 6.7 inches/120Hz curved vision display, 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging, 108 MP camera and more
The iQOO Neo 6 is a powerful mid-range 5G smartphone with a long battery life and is available on Amazon at a price of Rs 24,999 in India. It offers a Snapdragon 870 SoC, 8GB/12GB RAM, a vibrant AMOLED display, and a triple-camera setup.