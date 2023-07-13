6 Tips To Protect Your Phone During Monsoon

Updated On 10:17 AM IST, 13 Jul 2023

Protecting your phone during the monsoon season is crucial to ensure its longevity and functionality. Here are six tips to help you keep your phone safe during this rainy season:

1. Use A Screen Protector

Applying a screen protector adds an extra layer of protection to your phone's display. Look for a tempered glass or hydrogel screen protector

2. Avoid Using Phone In The Rain

Exposing the phone directly to rainwater increases the risk of water seeping into the phone's sensitive components. Avoid using the phone when its raining

3. Keep Your Phone Away From Moisture

Moisture is harmful to phones. Avoid wet surfaces, moisture-prone areas, and don't keep your phone in the bathroom during hot showers.

4. Carry A Waterproof Pouch Or Bag

During heavy rain, consider using a waterproof pouch or bag. These protective cases are designed to keep your phone dry even in the worst conditions.

5. Dry Your Phone Properly

If your phone gets wet, switch it off, dry it with a cloth, and wait until it's completely dry before turning it back on.

6. Backup Your Data Regularly

Accidents can happen despite your best efforts to protect your phone. To avoid losing important data, make sure to regularly back up your phone's data.

