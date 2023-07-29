6 Smartphones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor To Buy In India

From OnePlus 11 to Asus ROG Phone 7, here are the six options

Updated On 01:24 PM IST, 28 Jul 2023

Looking for high-performance smartphones with cutting-edge technology? Here are six top-notch options to consider. These smartphones feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, delivering lightning-fast speeds and seamless multitasking.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

Starting Price: Rs 1,24,999

Available on Amazon and Samsung Website

Key Features and Specs: 6.8” Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O QHD+ Edge Screen, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 5,000mAh battery, Main Camera: 200MP Wide, Front Camera: 12MP.

2. iQOO 11 5G

Starting Price: Rs 54,999

Available on Amazon and iQOO website.

Key Features and Specs: 5000mAh battery, Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13, 8GB | 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, 120W FlashCharge, 6.78-inch display.

3. Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G

Starting Price: Rs 79,999

Available on Amazon and Mi.com

Key Features and Specs: 6.73 inch 2K 120Hz E6 AMOLED display, 4820mAh battery, Operating System: MIUI 14, Android 13, 50MP Triple camera.

4. OnePlus 11 5G

Starting Price: Rs 56,999

Available on Amazon and OnePlus website

Key Features and Specs: 5000 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 6.7 inch display, Camera: 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890.

5. Asus ROG Phone 7

Starting Price: Rs 74,999

Available on Asus Website and Vijay Sales

Key Features and Specs: Android 13 OS, 6.78-inch FHD+ 165Hz HDR10+ Display, Rear Cameras - Sony 50MP + 13MP Wide + 5M Macro, 32MP Selfie Camera

6. Samsung Galaxy S23

Starting Price: Rs 74,999

Available on Amazon and Samsung website

Key features and specs: 6.10-inch display, 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear camera, 3,900mAh battery, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB Storage

More Stories

On International Tiger Day 2023, Here Are 7 Facts About The National Animal Of India

Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 28

Here's How To Use WhatsApp's Instant Video Messages Feature
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe