6 Smartphones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor To Buy In India

From OnePlus 11 to Asus ROG Phone 7, here are the six options
Looking for high-performance smartphones with cutting-edge technology? Here are six top-notch options to consider. These smartphones feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, delivering lightning-fast speeds and seamless multitasking.
Starting Price: Rs 1,24,999
Available on Amazon and Samsung Website
Key Features and Specs: 6.8” Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O QHD+ Edge Screen, 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 5,000mAh battery, Main Camera: 200MP Wide, Front Camera: 12MP.
Starting Price: Rs 54,999
Available on Amazon and iQOO website.
Key Features and Specs: 5000mAh battery, Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13, 8GB | 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, 120W FlashCharge, 6.78-inch display.
Starting Price: Rs 79,999
Available on Amazon and Mi.com
Key Features and Specs: 6.73 inch 2K 120Hz E6 AMOLED display, 4820mAh battery, Operating System: MIUI 14, Android 13, 50MP Triple camera.
Starting Price: Rs 56,999
Available on Amazon and OnePlus website
Key Features and Specs: 5000 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 6.7 inch display, Camera: 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890.
Starting Price: Rs 74,999
Available on Asus Website and Vijay Sales
Key Features and Specs: Android 13 OS, 6.78-inch FHD+ 165Hz HDR10+ Display, Rear Cameras - Sony 50MP + 13MP Wide + 5M Macro, 32MP Selfie Camera
Starting Price: Rs 74,999
Available on Amazon and Samsung website
Key features and specs: 6.10-inch display, 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Rear camera, 3,900mAh battery, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB Storage